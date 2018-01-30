

CTV Windsor





An update on the progress of construction at the new Windsor City Hall was presented to council Monday night.

The report shows that the $43-million project is moving along well and on time.

The project lead says Oscar Construction is hitting all major milestones and that it is on budget.

Winter has not slowed progress because much of the work is being done inside the structure.

Mayor Dilkens believes the city is on target to move into the new building as scheduled during the last weekend of May.