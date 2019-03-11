

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have now laid charges in connection with a fatal crash on Valentine’s Day.

A silver Cadillac and a white Chrysler sedan collided at the intersection of George Avenue at Reginald Street around 8:05 p.m. on Feb. 14.

A 20-year-old man was arrested the next day, but police said last week that he was not the suspect driver and charges were dropped.

On Monday, police identified another man as the driver of the silver Cadillac.

Officers also determined the suspect was intentionally attempting to mislead officers during the investigation.

On Friday night, officers located the suspect in the 5400 block of Reginald Street and he was arrested without incident.

Joseph Mallen, 22, of Windsor is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, public mischief and obstructing justice.

The driver of the second vehicle in the crash was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and later died.

Family members confirm to CTV News that 69-year-old Karen Kelly of Windsor passed away on Feb. 26.