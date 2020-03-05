WINDSOR -- Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for a national auto strategy during a visit to Windsor.

Singh joined NDP Windsor West MP Brian Masse and union leaders on Thursday to call on Prime Minister Trudeau to stop failing auto workers and to introduce the strategy.

“I’m thinking of the families affected by job losses due to Fiat Chrysler’s decision to end the Windsor Assembly Plant’s third shift,” says Singh. “Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has failed to show leadership to protect these jobs.”

About 1,500 people will be out of work at the plant by June 29, 2020.

Singh says the government needs to fight for workers and their families and they need to find a solution to protect jobs.

“Almost 1,500 workers will have to find new jobs because the Liberal government has failed to bring in an auto strategy to protect and create good jobs here in Windsor and in Southwestern Ontario,” says Singh. “That’s more than a thousand families that will have to find a way to make ends meet without these good paying jobs.”