Three people are now facing murder charges in connection with the deaths of three Six Nations of the Grand River residents whose bodies were found southwest of London, Ont.

Melissa Miller, 37, her cousin Alan Porter, 33, and his friend Michael Jamieson, 32, were found dead in a stolen pickup truck in Middlesex County, just outside Oneida of the Thames First Nation on Nov. 4, 2018. Miller was seven months pregnant.

Nicholas Shipman, 36, Thomas Bomberry, 30, and Jamie Beaver 32, all of Six Nations of the Grand River are now facing charges.

Shipman is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, while Bomberry is facing two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Miller and Porter.

Beaver was arrested on Thursday morning and she has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Shipman was charged on Wednesday and Bomberry was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Both have made court appearance and been remanded in custody.

Court records say the murders are alleged to have taken place on Oct. 30, 2018.

Police say no additional details are being released to "protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation." A publication ban is also in place on the court proceedings.

At a press conference Thursday, police confirmed that Shipman has been in custody since Nov. 3, 2018, when he was arrested in Brant County and charged with the theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and failing to comply with a probation order.

Just weeks after the bodies were found, 36-year-old Kristin Bomberry of Six Nations was arrested and charged with three counts of being an accessory after the fact to murder in the case.

She has been held in custody since her arrest and court appearance in London. It's unclear whether her charges will be moved to the court in Brantford, Ont. where the others are being processed.

Shipman and Thomas Bomberry are due back in court on May 9.

On multiple occasions, the families of the victims have appealed to the public for information in the deaths of their loved ones a nd police are continuing to ask the public for their input.

OPP Det.-Supt. Ken Leppert says, “We do believe there are people in the community who may have information but may have been reluctant to speak before today.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information in the case to contact the dedicated tipline at 1-844-677-5050, Six Nations police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers.

Community continues to struggle

Six Nations police Acting Deputy Chief Darren Montour seconded the call for information on this and other crimes that have struck the community.

“Even small or insignificant information can help in solving these crimes.”

He says it saddens him that people who share the community have taken lives, and feels for the families, “Nothing is going to replace their loss, at least now they know those people responsible are being brought to justice.”

Montour expressed his appreciation for the assistance of the OPP and says it has been a difficult period.

“I grew up here and I know the families involved…and you can just see what it has done to this community…the police officers who work here…it takes a toll on us as well.”