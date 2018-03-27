

CTV Windsor





Front lawns and billboards may soon be peppered with election signage for both the provincial and municipal elections.

You’ve likely seen some campaign signs up for the provincial election in June.

And starting May 1, municipal candidates who have declared can begin placing lawn signs.

Council considered altering that timeframe to limit signs closer to the October election, but ultimately chose against it.

Mayor Dilkens said that limitation could provide another advantage to the incumbent – and shouldn’t be acted upon this close to the election.

“It wouldn’t look like some sort of potential electioneering issue. I don’t like the optics of it and I think there’s a time to have the discussion and I know where I would fall on it already, but I don’t think now is the time to have it,” said Dilkens.