Multi-day heat event continues push through Windsor-Essex

Multi-day heat event continues push through Windsor-Essex

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian refugees forced into surreal journey to Russia

Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia, according to both Ukrainian and Russian officials. Ukraine portrays these journeys as forced transfers to enemy soil, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations of war victims who already speak Russian and are grateful for a new home.

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as both consider U.S. presidential runs

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former U.S. President Donald Trump. The two will hold duelling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington.

Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dismissal of senior officials is casting an inconvenient light on an issue that the Biden administration has largely ignored since the outbreak of war with Russia: Ukraine's history of rampant corruption and shaky governance.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver