Moving objects in the sky seen over Windsor-Essex. Here’s what they could be

A string of moving bright lights in the sky was seen over Windsor-Essex Sunday evening by several CTV News viewers.

The sight came shortly after U.S. military fighter jets shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert.

Several people sent images and video to CTV News Windsor, showing a moving chain of lights in the sky. Some are wondering what the Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) could be. Moving object in the sky by Cottam, Ont. (Submitted to CTV Windsor)

Several media reports indicate the train of lights were part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink Satellites which are used to provide internet to remote locations.

According to the official SpaceX Starlink Satellites website, they could be seen at 7:37 p.m. Sunday, and will return with good visibility at 6:42 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023 and again on Thursday Feb. 16 at 6:45 p.m.