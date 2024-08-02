More trees? Yes, please: City of Windsor on track for record planting year

The City of Windsor is on track to plant a record number of trees this year — as long as Mother Nature doesn’t get in the way.

The last of 1,400 trees was planted in June to end the city’s spring program toward an annual 2,500 new trees; expected to be hit in the fall when the planting resumes.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, we don’t have a disaster when we’re supposed to be starting our planting program,” said Yemi Adeyeye, the Forester for the City of Windsor.

Adeyeye expects his crews can top that target and set a new high water mark for the city’s planting efforts, as long as staff aren’t redirected elsewhere for a major storm cleanup.

He says the new tree target is part of a more robust commitment to re-treeing Windsor and boosting its canopy beyond the current 19 per cent coverage.

“Our planting is catching up to those losses,” said Adeyeye.

According to Tree Canada, a non-profit group helping to coordinate efforts to grow the country’s tree canopy, Windsor’s efforts are admirable.

“[2,500 is] a pretty sizable chunk for a community that size for certain if you want to be reaching more canopy,” said Mike Petryk, the director of urban programs for Tree Canada.

Petryk calls it ‘crucial’ for cities to be proactive in planting trees to recover losses to disease and decay — along with years of deforestation — and push their perks into towns and cities.

“If we just relied on the forests that are around us, then people and animals and things like that within cities don’t get all of those various benefits,” said Petryk.

The benefits are many.

The City of Windsor estimates every year the tree canopy within its boundaries removes 195 tonnes of air pollution, absorbs more than 75,000 litres of water per hectare, and sequesters more than 6,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

“We think they’re pretty great in all sorts of different aspects,” said Petryk. “They’re there to filter water, clean air; they’re there for aesthetic and mental health benefits. There [are] enough studies showing that having green infrastructure helps to reduce stress, improve mental health outcomes.”

The city’s planting program is part of a $23.5 million municipal parks and recreation capital budget and Adeyeye said the city is seeking a grant administered by Tree Canada to boost its planting program further.

The 10-year capital plan promises more than $184.5 million for city parks, arenas, and recreation.

“Our department is always excited about the opportunity to celebrate trees and progress in our canopy cover,” said Adeyeye in a city news release. “We appreciate all the tree planting efforts of our community partners and the support of residents in ensuring Windsor continues to get greener.”

In addition to city crews, community partners including the Essex Region Conservation Authority and Scout Tree Group are helping to meet Windsor’s tree canopy goals.

The city also offers an online guide for those looking to plant their own tree on the municipal right of way.