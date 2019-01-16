

CTV Windsor





A cancer program is partnering with local fitness centres to give patients more options for exercise.

The Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program, with the support of the Windsor

Cancer Centre Foundation, is partnering with eight fitness centres in the region to expand the RENEW

Exercise Program.

RENEW is a wellness program run by Windsor Regional Hospital and the ESCRCP for cancer patients and

survivors.

The program helps participants heal from the physical and emotional side effects of cancer and cancer treatments. Since the program began at WRH in 2013, more than 400 people have participated.

In the program, participants work with specially trained fitness instructors to build strength and confidence.

The program allows participants to start slowly, go at their own pace, and work with other patients/survivors, in a welcoming and supportive environment.

In the past, the exercise classes were only offered at certain times of the year, and only at one location.

Starting next month, they will run year round, at the following locations:

-Windsor Squash & Fitness Club

-Windsor YMCA at Central Park Athletics

-Pure Cycle & Yoga Studio, Belle River

-Performance 360 Health and Fitness Club, Chatham

- Ironworks Gym, Sarnia

-Beachwalk Family Fitness, Essex

-St. Denis Centre, Windsor

-The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, Windsor

Diane Marley is co-chair of the Patient and Family Advisory Committee and participated in the program

after receiving treatment for breast cancer in 2013.

“The treatments made me very weak and the gym was never really my cup of tea, so I was nervous at

first,” Marley says. “But this program was about so much more than fitness. It helped me walk

distances, carry my own purse and get my own groceries, which I had not been able to do after the

treatments.

The 60 minute RENEW Exercises Classes will run twice a week at each participating location. Times vary

depending on location. They include light to moderate strengthening and toning exercises led by

specially trained instructors who have received Cancer and Exercise Training for Health Professionals

certification from THRIVE Health Services (University of Calgary).

Exercises are modified to allow participants to work at their own pace and meet their personal goals.

“People living with cancer, on active treatment or those who have recently completed treatment can

benefit greatly from a moderate amount of regular exercise,” says Dr. Sindu Kanjeekal, Chief of Oncology.

All active patients at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre who are currently receiving treatment or are

in follow up care are eligible for the program, however, a physician clearance is required.

Thanks to the generous support of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation and its donors, participants

pay a subsidized fee of $40 for their first 10-week session.

For a full list of locations, schedules and registration information, please visit

www.wrh.on.ca/RENEW