

CTV Windsor





A new mobile outreach and support team has hit the cold streets of Windsor to help the homeless.

The Mobile Outreach and Support Team launched a six-month pilot project Thursday evening, taking a van throughout the city the help the most vulnerable with basic care needs.

It's a collaboration between Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Family Services Windsor-Essex, the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County branch and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario.

The team consists of a driver trained to support those with physical disabilities, an outreach worker, and social worker and will provide a mix of supports, as well as offering links to primary care connections to support long- term health improvements.

"Our plan is to go out and see if we can find anybody that does need any resources,” says Tatum Dault, program co-ordinator at Family Services Windsor-Essex. “Be out of the cold, basic needs. Just start our pilot project."