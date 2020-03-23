Officials report Michigan's 9th death attributed to COVID-19
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 10:20AM EDT
(Source: CDC)
DETROIT -- Michigan's ninth coronavirus-related death has been reported in Washtenaw County where officials now suspect community transmission, as the total number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise statewide.
Washtenaw County Health Department officials said in a release Sunday night that a man described as an "elderly, adult male with underlying health conditions," was hospitalized Saturday and died Sunday.
His death was the first attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order closing personal care services like hair salons and spas for three weeks, starting Sunday.