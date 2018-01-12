

The City of Windsor has called a public meeting to discuss the restoration of a historic streetcar and how best to show it off.

Council in October approved accepting the donation of streetcar #351 from Windsor businessman Van Niforos in exchange for a $100,000 tax donation receipt. Members also approved spending between $500,000 to a maximum of $750,000 to restore the historic trolley.

The streetcar was built in 1918 in Cincinnati, Ohio and operated through the Sandwich, Windsor and Amherstburg railway system.

The streetcar weighs approximately 25,000 pounds and is about 50-feet long. It is now being restored to its original glory by world-renowned RM Auto Restoration. The Blenheim-based company has won international recognition for its work restoring cars over the past 30 years.

While that work is being done, City officials are planning where to locate the finished streetcar, what potential it has for usage and what amenities would be best to accompany it.

There have been suggestions the city could mount the trolley on salvaged SW&A rail tracks somewhere along the riverfront as one of the legacy beacons identified in the central riverfront implementation plan.

A public open house with photos, maps, information and more will be held on Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chimczuk Museum.

City staff will be on hand to provide information, and a survey will be available to provide feedback.