Manufacturing investment to create and retain almost 100 jobs

A tool and die shop in Oldcastle is investing 2.84 million in an expansion that aims to create new jobs and stay competitive in the automotive tooling sector.

As part of this investment, the Ontario government is providing Glider Guard Tool & Die Inc. $246,077.00 in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwest Ontario Regional Development program.

The project is expected to create seven jobs and retain 88 others.

Glider Guard Tool and Die Inc. is investing the money in a 4000 sq ft. expansion and a new high speed 5 axis milling machine that is paired with computer aided manufacturing software.

This expansion and equipment aims to increase the company’s production capacity, while reducing manufacturing costs and increasing productivity. Seven new jobs will be created through this project.

“The expansion that this funding has been allocated to will allow us to stay competitive in the automotive tooling sector,” said Brenn Cox, engineering manager of Glider Guard Tool and Die.

With the highly competitive nature of our industry, it is imperative that we continue to invest in the latest equipment available to build some of the best tools in the world.

Ontario and Windsor-Essex is home to one of the highest concentrations of tool, mould and die shops in the world.

We pride ourselves in the quality and skill that goes into our tools and funding opportunities like the provinces Regional Development Program allow us to invest in our operations and employees, while staying competitive on a global scale,” said Cox.

Ontario is investing more than $140 million through the Regional Development Program.

“Our government is building a strong Ontario and strengthening the economy by supporting key investments in communities like Windsor-Tecumseh,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie. “Glider Guard Tool & Die’s investment will grow local manufacturing and create good-paying jobs for workers and families in Windsor-Essex.”