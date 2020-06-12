Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Highway 401 crash in Tilbury
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 10:36AM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 12, 2020 3:26PM EDT
Chatham-Kent OPP say the crash took place between Mill Street and Queens Line on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 401 near Tilbury.
Chatham-Kent OPP say the crash took place between Mill Street and Queens Line just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.
At first all eastbound lanes were closed, but have since reopened.
OPP are continuing with the investigation.
RELATED IMAGES