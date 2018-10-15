

CTV Windsor





The Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto says it's provided police with surveillance video of a man who stripped naked and jumped into its popular shark tank exhibit.

It says in a statement that the man climbed over a security barrier and into the tank immediately after arriving on Friday night.

Video circulating on social media shows the man swimming around the tank in front of a laughing crowd.

Police say they're trying to identify the man and Ripley's says it's willing to press all appropriate charges once the individual has been apprehended