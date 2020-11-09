WINDSOR, ONT. -- Emotions ran high for the family of Chance Gauthier moments after 22-year-old Mal Chol was sentenced in court for his role in Gauthier’s murder.

Chol pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was handed an eight-year sentence at Windsor’s Superior Court Monday.

“We know that there is nothing that can be done here today that will bring back Chance Gauthier, but our hope is that what did happen here is the road to rehabilitation” said defence lawyer Harpreet Saini. “The road to moving forward for all parties and the road to hopefully moving on with our lives.”

Court heard Gauthier was shot in the head and left for dead in an alley near Church and Erie Streets in February 2018.

At the time, police said the accused and victim were known to each other.

In a statement to CTV News, assistant crown lawyer Ilana Mizel says hopefully the family now be able to have some closure.

“No sentence by the court can bring back Chance Gauthier. We are confident that his Honour imposed a sentence within the range taking the appropriate principles and factors into consideration,” the statement said. “We hope the family can now have some closure of this chapter and continue to heal.”

Justice Bruce Thomas further reduced the sentence down to seven years because Chol was in partial lockdown for more than 100 days at Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre because of staff shortages.

When given credit for pretrial custody, Chol has another two years and 325 days left to serve.

A second suspect, Nouraldin Rabee remains at large, wanted as well, for the murder of Chance Gauthier.