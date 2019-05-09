

CTV Windsor





A 26-year-old man is lucky to be alive after a boat capsized at the Leamington Marina.

Police say the man was the sole occupant of the boat and he was not wearing a life jacket when he was thrown into the frigid waters of Lake Erie around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The OPP, Leamington Fire Services and Essex Windsor EMS all responded to scene.

Luckily, the man was able to make his way to shore and although cold, suffered no injuries.

The OPP caution those venturing onto the waterways to be aware of changing weather and water conditions.

Police also say it is imperative to always wear a life jacket and take all necessary safety precautions.

The Government of Ontario Safe Boating Guide can be used for reference.