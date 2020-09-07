LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting another death from COVID-19.

On Monday, the health unit says a man in his 70s who had been living in a retirement home passed away from the coronavirus.

This increases the region’s death toll to 75.

Last Wednesday was the last reported death by the local health unit.

A woman in her 80s died. She had also been living in a retirement home.

As well, there are three new COVID-19 cases Monday. Two of the cases are healthcare workers and the third is a close contact of a person with a confirmed case.

The total case count stands at 2,551 and there have been 2,391 resolved cases.

Two retirement homes and a local workplace have COVID-19 outbreaks, the health unit says.

There will be another live coronavirus update by WECHU on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, says the coronavirus is not taking a break this Labour Day.

"There have been 131,895 cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada, including 9,145 deaths. 88.2 per cent of people have now recovered. Over the past week, close to 46,000 people were tested daily, with 0.9 per cent of people testing positive. An average of 545 new cases have been reported daily during the most recent seven days," she says.

"This Labour Day Monday, I would like to thank our front line medical providers, public health professionals, and support workers who are on the job today, providing health services and support to Canadians during the time of COVID-19," Tam says.

“It can be easy to forget, while out enjoying the last long weekend of summer, that many healthcare providers, paramedics, personal support and other medical and public health services and support staff are on duty, caring for patients, including those who are ill with COVID-19."