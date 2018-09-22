

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





A 23-year-old Windsor man is now charged with impaired driving causing death following a crash on Saturday.

Jacob Cesare has been charged in the death of a 64-year-old man.

The crash happned at the intersection of County Road 42 and Patillo Road in Lakeshore on Saturday morning.

OPP report the violent collision happened at 6:30 a.m. when an eastbound car was turning left onto Patillo Road from County Road 42 and collided with a westbound motorcycle.

CTV Windsor has learned the victim in the deadly crash is 64-year-old Armendo Zilio of Lakeshore. Next of kin have been notified of the tragedy.

Zilio suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators took over the intersection and blocked off the roadway from Lakeshore Road 103 to Lakeshore Road 105 for much of the day to collect evidence and piece together what happened. The roadway was re-opened Friday afternoon.

The accused was due to appear before a judge Sunday.