Machete, sledge hammer seized after assault at downtown home
Windsor Police Car.
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 3:03PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 3:04PM EST
Windsor police have arrested two men after an assault with weapons by multiple suspects at a home on Glengarry Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Glengarry Avenue and Riverside Drive East for a trouble unknown on Monday around 5:30 a.m.
Initial information was that an injured person was seeking assistance to receive medical attention.
Patrol officers say when they arrived on scene, they found a victim who appeared to have serious injuries.
During the investigation, police say they learned the victim had been assaulted with weapons by multiple suspects while inside a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.
Police say the victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Patrol officers located and secured a crime scene.
The Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.
At approximately 12:00 pm, two suspects were located and arrested without incident in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.
Officers applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence involved in the investigation.
During a search of the residence, several items were seized including a bat, machete, sledge hammer and two pipes.
Brandon Belcher, 29, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon x2.
Joshua Drouillard, 23, Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.