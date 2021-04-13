WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace received a $10,000 boost from Lowe’s Canada to help build beds for local children in need.

The funding will go toward helping the Windsor-Essex chapter of the organization in their “quest to end child bedlessness in the community,” by purchasing tools and materials needed to build their first 100 beds for local kids.

“We are immensely grateful to count on a major partner such as Lowe’s Canada to help us set up our chapter with the right tools so that we are ready to start building beds when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted,” Brian Cyncora, founder and president of SHP Windsor-Essex said in a news release. “We firmly believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support of a child and that a good night’s rest is key in helping children take on the many challenges that each day brings, as well as creating a solid foundation on which to build a bright future.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Windsor-Essex is a chapter of the international, donation-based charity that brings together volunteers with a mission to end child bedlessness. Volunteers build and deliver handmade beds and new mattresses to underprivileged children.

The home improvement chain previously supported SHP in Winnipeg as part of its annual Lowe’s Canada Heroes Campaign, an initiative where associated choose a local charity to raise funds for. In total, Winnipeg received just under $49,000 with help from Lowe’s and its customers.

“Being a good corporate citizen is a core priority at Lowe’s Canada and we pride ourselves on helping our fellow Canadians not only by providing them with the right products and services for their renovation projects, but also by actively supporting our communities,” said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Lowe’s senior vice-president of public affairs. “We are thrilled to support the opening of a new chapter of SHP, a charity whose work has positive impacts that go far beyond the children who receive beds. It fosters a sense of service and community spirit of which we could all use a little more in these trying times.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Windsor-Essex plans to hold its annual Bunks Across Canada Day in September should public health COVID-19 regulations allow.