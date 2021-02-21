LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor Essex Health Unit (WEHCU) says there is a potential exposure of COVID-19 at a CIBC near LaSalle in Windsor Ont., at 5870 Malden road.

The potential exposures listed on this email are considered low risk, however as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Dates of Exposure

February 5 & 6 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

February 9, 10 & 11 - 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

February 12 - 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m