Lost dog gets cruiser ride to Windsor-Essex County Humane Society

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help with a lost dog in the city.

The dog was found wandering in the 200 block of Belleview on Thursday.

Police posted about the dog on their social media accounts, saying she is a female who may have just had a litter of pups.

Do you know me??

This dog was found wandering in the 200 block of Belleview today. She is a female who may have just had a litter of pups. She was happy to get a ride in our WPS cruiser. She is safe, and at the Windsor Humane Society. pic.twitter.com/usRQOSOHOP — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 24, 2022

Officers say she was happy to get a ride in our WPS cruiser.

She is safe and at the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.