Look familiar? Mall theft suspect sought by Windsor police

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in mall theft and fraud.

Police say the theft and fraud incident took place recently at a local mall.

His accomplice, a 22-year-old man, was arrested and charged with theft and fraud under $5,000.

Police urge anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact the Windsor Police Service at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at http://catchcrooks.com.