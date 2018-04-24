

CTV Windsor





Lasalle voters will have to decide on a new mayor later this year.

Mayor Ken Antaya announced he will not seek re-election in this year’s municipal election.

He made the announcement following Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I'm announcing early so I can step aside and let the members of council make a decision on where they want to go” said Antaya.

He served two-terms as mayor of the town, and was also deputy warden for the County of Essex.

In his eight years of public service, Antaya highlights the civic complex, infrastructure growth, transit, and maintaining community policing in the town as important accomplishments for the residents.

“it’s been a privilege serving the community. I’m retiring with my head held high, and I think we’ve left a good legacy behind and we have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Antaya says he plans on playing a little more golf and spending time with his grandchildren, following his retirement from politics.