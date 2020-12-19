WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new online food delivery platform is being used by some Windsor restaurants where each order offers a donation to the Downtown Mission.

Jubzi’s slogan is “support local and everyone eats,” there are now about 30 restaurants signed up for the platform and 100 independent contract drivers for delivery orders.

The platform was created by restauranteurs feeling squeezed with commission of up to 30 per cent from other online services.

Jubzi allows restaurants the ability to accept online orders for pickup or delivery using a reduced commission fee.

The service is expected to help small businesses connect with clients during the lockdown and its committed a five per cent donation to the Downtown Mission for every food order.