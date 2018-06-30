

Leamington is getting a special visitor on Canada Day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's itinerary is creating speculation he wants to focus on regions that could be affected by U.S. tariffs.

The former Heinz factory will be one of the stops for the PM.

Hienz left Leamington in 2014 — and when the town was in a panic — Highbury Canco stepped up. Four years later the company helped Leamington thrive and earned the attention of the most high profile Canadian on Canada Day.

The factory will be decked out in red and white on Sunday.

Town CAO Peter Neufeld said he's hoping residents will do the same.

"If you have Canadian flags, fly them proudly. If you see him going by, wave. Welcome him as we are a very welcoming community," he said.

"I'm especially happy for the residents of Leamington who otherwise wouldn't get the chance to meet the Prime Minister or even see him."

He wants everyone to have fun, but did caution there will be heightened security surrounding the event.

"With respect to purses and backpacks, leave them at home — consider this like any other big event like concerts," he added.

Erie St. will be closed between Oak and Morgan Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Trudeau will deliver his Canada Day address via satellite from Leamington to Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

