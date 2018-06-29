

CTV Windsor





A Leamington man is in trouble with the law for allegedly making threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his visit to Leamington this weekend.

Royce Van Every, 60, was arraigned in court on Friday.

AM800 News reports he has been remanded in custody until next week.

His lawyer John Sitter tells AM800 news, it started after VanEvery attended Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield's office on Thursday, allegedly causing a disturbance and complaining about an issue.

The issue was a federal issue, so the accused contacted the PM's office over speaker phone.

A source tells AM800 News, the accused allegedly 'threatened to use an AK 47 on the prime minister and he referenced the shootings in Ottawa on Parliament Hill.'

Sitter says his client is a former veteran and has mental health issues.

CTV News did a story with Van Every in June 2017 when members of the community helped get the name of his veteran Uncle George changed on a war memorial in Leamington.