LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- Music Onthe42 Concert Series returns to Leamington’s Sunset Amphitheatre.

Local legend, Jody Raffoul, and hometown sensations, The Brandy Alexander will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 4.

Local country blues musician, Ryan Bradley, will open for one of Canada’s most widely recognized and awarded country artists, Michelle Wright on Saturday, Sept. 18.

“We are thrilled to welcome residents and guests back to our beautiful waterfront amphitheatre this summer to enjoy free outdoor concerts,” said Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we are happy to offer safe outdoor experiences for all to enjoy.”

Both concerts are free, un-ticketed outdoor events.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and get set up on the lawn for the show.

Ontario COVID-19 regulations apply.

Full details including start times and safety protocols can be found here.