WINDSOR, ONT -- Two separate gatherings of more than five people have resulted in charges from Leamington OPP officers.

Both incidents occurred on Thursday, April 9, at residences on Wigle Street and Satinwood.

In both cases a number of people were found at both residences who were not residents.

An exact number of people was not given, however it was enough that police felt charges were necessary in both cases.

Two Leamington people have been charged with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

The emergency order in question is one that prohibits any organized public event or social gathering of more than five people.