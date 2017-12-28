LaSalle's Kylie Masse swims to more accolades
Canada's gold medal winner Kylie Jacqueline Masse celebrates after setting a new world record in the women's 100-meter backstroke final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP / Michael Sohn)
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 11:25AM EST
The accolades continue for LaSalle swimmer Kylie Masse.
Masse, 21, has been named Aquatic Canada’s athlete of the year after becoming a backstroke star in pools across the world in 2017.
Masse set a world record in the 100 metre final to win gold at the 2017 FINA World Championships in a time of 58:10. That beat the previous mark of 58:12, which was the longest standing women’s world record.
Masse also broke the Canadian 200m backstroke record with a 2:05.97 in the same FINA World Championship semifinal.
Masse also finished second in voting for Canada’s 2017 female athlete of the year award, which went to 20-year-old golfer Brooke Henderson.
Masse was also named female breakout swimmer of the year for 2017 by Swim Swam, a swimming news organization.