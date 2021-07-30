LASALLE, ONT. -- The town of LaSalle has been named the third safest community in Canada, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice and Community Safety Statistics.

“When I am talking to the residents of our community, they often tell me how safe they feel,” said LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy. “We thank the members of the LaSalle Police Service for their commitment and dedication to ensuring our safety.”

The ranking is based on the Crime Severity Index for 2020 which collects crime reported data in 325 police services across the country. The index is designed to measure the change in the overall seriousness of crime from one year to the next, as well as relative differences in the seriousness of crime across the country. It measures both violent and non-violent crimes.

“We are pleased that the Town of LaSalle consistently ranks as having one of the lowest rates of crime in the country especially as we navigate this global pandemic and its effect on our operations, staff and community at large,” said Acting Chief Duncan Davies.