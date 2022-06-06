LaSalle man helps establish at least 13 libraries in Africa

Over the last six years, Phil Ouellette’s local book drives have helped create at least 13 libraries in Africa.

“We put out a plea for books in the community and create a GoFundMe page to help with transportation costs,” the LaSalle resident explained.

Ouellette is hosting his third book drive through the African Library Project, a charity that starts libraries in rural African communities that have little access to literature.

“We have started over 3,000 libraries in Africa. Our goal for 2022 is to establish 300 new libraries across seven countries,” said Lauren Small, African Library Project’s executive director.

Working with international partners and volunteers like Ouellette, the organization aims to provide children with critical thinking skills and foster creativity through the power of books.

“We have alumni readers that are now going on to do great things,” said Small.

“Part of the reason is because they were able to get their hands on books to expand their mind, and dream of things that they didn't know were otherwise possible.”

This year, Ouellette has raised over 10,000 books through his book drive. Roughly half of those books will be sent to Africa while the remainder will be repurposed for use in the community.

“It's gratifying and I enjoy doing it,” said Ouellette. “It’s nice that you can tell it’s appreciated on the other end.”

The books must be packed into shipping containers in New Orleans before being flown to Africa. To combat the high shipping costs, Ouellette will be driving to New Orleans to deliver the books himself.

“The most economical way is to rent a trailer, hook it up to my truck and drive them down there. It's a four or five day project to get them down there,” he said.

For more information on how to host a local book drive and other ways to get involved, visit www.africanlibraryproject.org

(Courtesy Phil Ouellette)