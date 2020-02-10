WINDSOR -- A 21-year-old Lakeshore woman is facing charges after an elderly man has died following a two-vehicle collision.

Essex County OPP responded to the crash at the intersection of County Road 46 and the Rochester Town Line in Lakeshore on Jan. 15, at 5 p.m.

A minivan with a lone driver and an SUV with a driver and a passenger collided at the intersection.

All three occupants were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the passenger in the SUV, Thomas Hayes, 80, of Lakeshore has since died.

The driver of the minivan, Victoria Preston, 21, is charged with careless driving causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 30.