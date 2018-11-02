

A 30-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged after police say he was driving while impaired by a drug.

Essex County OPP received a call from a concerned motorist on Thursday at 10:25 a.m. on Talbot Street just outside of the Town of Essex.

The caller reported an erratic driver travelling at a high rate of speed, passing traffic and crossing the centre line into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle was located by an OPP officer who says the driver was exhibiting signs of impairment by drug.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

Michael Damm, 30, of Lakeshore was charged with driving while ability impaired- drug. He will appear in a Windsor court on Dec. 2 to answer to the charge.

The Essex County OPP would like to thank the public for their continued support in removing impaired drivers from our area roadways.