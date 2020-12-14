LONDON, ONT. -- A Kitchener woman has been charged following a fatal collision in September west of Strathroy.

Police were called to the intersection of London Line and Forest Road for a two vehicle collision just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Robert Hollingsworth, 57, of Warwick Township was pronounced dead at the scene while the other driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, OPP announced a 26-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with careless driving causing death.

Police have not disclosed when she will appear in court to answer to the charge.