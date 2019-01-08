

CTV Windsor





The final numbers are in.

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign raised a total of $329,144 in Windsor, surpassing the goal of $320,000.

“The generosity of this city continues to amaze us,” says Shannon Wise, the Public Relations representative for the Ontario Great Lakes Division. “We are deeply grateful for our many volunteers, donors and community partners who support The Salvation Army in Windsor.”

In 2017, just over $319,000 was raised in Windsor.

The organization says the Windsor Centre of Hope provided 551 households with food and 1,560 children received a bag of toys at Christmas.

Wise says the funds raised from the Kettle Campaign allow The Salvation Army to provide valuable services and programs to the most vulnerable in Windsor year-round.

The annual campaign will help support Windsor Centre of Hope food bank, community meals and life skills programs.