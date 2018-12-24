

Some good news from the Salvation Army, and for those who depend on the organization.

Staff report they have surpassed their goal for the annual kettle campaign in Windsor-Essex.

Spokesperson Shannon Wise tells CTV News they have raised $325, 412 thanks to your generosity.

The goal was $320,000.

Wise says the money will pay for Christmas baskets for families in need, and also helps to fund all of the Salvation Army programs and food bank year-round.

If you would still like to donate, you can do so on the Salvation Army website