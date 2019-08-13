

CTV Windsor





A 24-year-old man is charged in Windsor's fourth homicide of 2019.

Jonathon Dasilva of Windsor has been charged with second degree murder.

Dasilva was arrested Monday after a woman's body was found in a duplex in the 600 block of Moy Avenue near Wyandotte Street East on Friday morning.

Police were called to the home and determined the death was suspicious.

But police are not saying how the woman died, and they are not releasing her identity.

“We are satisfied that this is the person responsible and they have been formally charged.That being said, it's a very active investigation,” says Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

Betteridge tells CTV News the victim and suspect knew each other.

Neighbour Stephanie McDowell says it’s a very quiet neighbourhood and very family-oriented.

Many neighbours say they didn't know the woman very well.

“She very much kept to herself,” says McDowell.

Neighbours say the woman was in her late 50's early 60's and was living with cancer.

“We never had a chance to meet the resident that was living over there,” says McDowell. “It's really an unfortunate incident.”

Betteridge is asking for residents with more information to call 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

This is the fourth homicide investigation of 2019.

Alexander Mackenzie, 33, of Windsor, was charged with first degree murder last month in the death of a 64-year-old unidentified woman on Mill Street.

Two parents – a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man – were charged in early June after the death of their baby. The family lived in a home in the 100 block of McKay Street.

Gerardine Butterfield, 63, was also found dead in her apartment at 591 Wellington Ave. in May. There are no suspects in that investigation.