KC & The Sunshine Band coming to Caesars Windsor

A popular band from the disco era is coming to Caesars Windsor.

KC & The Sunshine Band is set to take the Colosseum stage on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m.

Harry Wayne Casey, the leader of KC & The Sunshine Band, has been named the “Founder of Dance Revolution.” His iconic “Sunshine Sound” originated in his hometown of Hialeah, Florida, and has continued for over 50 years.

The band formed in 1973 with their first single, “Blow Your Whistle,” reaching the Top 15 on the R&B chart.

Their second album, KC & The Sunshine Band, was released in 1975, going Triple-Platinum with Number One hits “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Boogie Shoes,” and “Rock Your Baby.”

Part 3, continued the band’s success with another Triple-Platinum certification and included the chart-topping singles "I’m Your Boogie Man," "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty," and "Keep It Comin’ Love."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 or older to attend concerts and enter the casino and all other outlets.