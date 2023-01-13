'Justice for Angel': Cash reward offered for animal cruelty case

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a case of animal cruelty.

Angel, a one-year-old husky, was severely burned after being reported missing on July 29, 2022.

According to the Humane Society, Angel was found that same day, under a bush in the 400 block of Caron Avenue — her entire body covered with severe burns.

She was immediately rushed for medical care but ultimately did not survive her injuries.

Despite ongoing efforts of Windsor police and Crime Stoppers, this case has yet to be solved.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society believes that someone must know what happened to Angel and is asking for them to step forward.

Anyone with information is asked to email tips@windsorhumane.org. All tips will be forwarded to Windsor police for investigation, and the reward will be divided among any tipsters whose information leads to charges.