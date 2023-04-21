Jury finds man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing not guilty

Harpreet Majhail, 38, who was facing charges related to the 2021 stabbing death of a London man has been found not guilty.

The jury came to the decision in just under an hour Friday afternoon.

Majhail, was charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.

The London man was killed on June 15, 2021, outside an apartment building on Sycamore Avenue in Windsor.

Majhail was also found not guilty on the charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats against a third man, Nazar Akobyan.

“It’s not a time to celebrate, the young man died. It's very unfortunate, but I'm happy,” defence lawyer Liam O’Connor told CTV News after the verdict was read. “My client is very relieved that this nightmare is over. So it's mixed feelings.”

At trial, a forensic pathologist testified Al Dubaisi suffered 13 stab wounds, five of which were likely fatal wounds.

While admitting he stabbed Al Dubaisi, Majhail testified it was in self defence after he was attacked by Akobyan and Al Dubaisi.

But the Crown atorneys in the case, Eric Costaris and Andrew Telford-Keogh argued Majhail instigated the fight and was angry his girlfriend had been unfaithful.

"I think we exposed the main witness as a terrible young liar," O'Connor said. "It’s unfortunate but he had some really big troubles with keeping his story straight. He really had no respect for the judicial system and the jury saw through that very quickly."

Justice Paul Howard instructed the jury Friday that they must reach a unanimous verdict and be certain, beyond reasonable doubt about Majhail’s innocence or guilt.

The decision was unanimous by the 13 jurors which was disclosed in a superior courtroom at 3:20 p.m.

“We respect the decision of the jury and thank them for their service," Telford-Keogh said.

Howard said he was impressed with the decorum of the lawyers and addressed the courtroom after the jurors were excused.

“You have the courts deepest thanks," he said.

This is a developing story, more details to come.