'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
He died on June 15, 2021 after suffering 13 “sharp force” stab wounds — four of which were fatal, including two that ruptured Al Dubaisi’s heart, according to a forensic pathologist.
Majhail told the jury of 13 people he didn’t know Al Dubaisi, who was a friend of Nazar Akobyan.
Akobyan was upset Majhail was dating his ex-girlfriend.
Akobyan and Al Dubaisi went to the woman’s apartment building where Majhail says they were “unannounced, unwelcome and uninvited.”
A fight broke out outside the building between the three men.
“There was two of them and one of me,” Majhail testified. “They surrounded me in a way I couldn’t run. I couldn’t go anywhere.”
Majhail told the jury he was unarmed but Akobyan had a knife and Al Dubaisi was armed with a gun, which was pointed at Majhail.
“I reacted. I didn’t have time to think,” he said. “It was like adrenaline or something took over.”
Majhail said he kicked Akobyan, the knife fell to the ground and as he was picking it up, he was struck in the back of the head with what he now believes was Al Dubaisi’s gun.
“He was gonna kill me,” Majhail testified.
At one point during the altercation, Majhail told the jury he had Akobyan pinned to the ground.
“I could have stabbed him (Akobyan) 100 times but I didn’t want to hurt anybody,” said Majhail. “The entire fight I was trying to get away.”
Majhail testified Al Dubaisi struck him with a gun and pulled him off Akobyan.
Majhail said Al Dubaisi was grabbing him from the front; Akobyan from the back when he managed to get the knife.
“I don’t know I’m stabbing him (Al Dubaisi),” Majhail testified.
Akobyan put Majhail in a choke hold and he testified that as he was “passing out” he saw “Mo (Al Dubaisi) fall from the corner of my eye,” and Majhail said to Akobyan, “’your friends hurt. Your friends dead.’”
Majhail testified he was unarmed when the fight started but when it was over he did have a knife in his pocket, which he threw to the ground.
“After the incident, it was just a blur,” Majhail testified.
His lawyer Liam O’Connor asked, “did you go there that night to murder Mr. Al Dubaisi?”
“No,” Majhail replied.
He will continue his evidence Tuesday in Superior court.
Earlier in the day, Dr. Edward Tweedie, a forensic pathologist testified there was cannabis in Al Dubaisi’s system but no alcohol in his blood.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | New national urban park in Windsor moves closer to becoming a reality
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
'Jail sucks': Climate protestor arrested after chaining herself to Trudeau's Ottawa office says she's committed to cause
A climate protestor who chained herself to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa on Saturday and was subsequently arrested has been released from jail and is facing mischief charges, according to police.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests
Two men were arrested Monday on charges that they helped establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and about three dozen officers with China's national police force were charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, authorities said Monday.
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 155,000 federal workers will go on strike Wednesday morning if a deal is not reached with the federal government.
CBC says it is 'pausing' its use of Twitter after 'government-funded media' label applied
CBC/Radio-Canada said it is "pausing" its use of Twitter, a day after its main account was labelled "government-funded media" by the social media platform.
Is it a cold or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference between symptoms
Allergy season is in full force, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. A doctor explains how to differentiate the symptoms.
Kitchener
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Girls softball coach charged with sex assault of a youth
A Milton man, who’s a girls softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph, is facing sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Three crashes snarl Waterloo region roads during evening commute
Police are currently at the scene of three separate crashes in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.
London
-
$2-million Black Walnut blaze considered 'suspicious'
Damage is estimated at $2-million after crews responded to Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
-
Three drivers hospitalized in serious crash on Highbury Avenue south of London, Ont.
Late Monday afternoon, a collision on Highbury Avenue sent two vehicles into the ditch, and a third sustained heavy front-end damage.
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
Barrie
-
OPP lays 20 charges after grenades, loaded gun, police clothing found in Meaford man's car
A Meaford man faces 20 charges after officers allegedly found explosive devices, a loaded handgun and police clothing in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
-
OPP calls off police pursuit of speeding truck hauling stolen excavator
Dufferin OPP tried to stop a speeding truck and trailer near the Townline in East Garafraxa Sunday.
-
Father of man accused of killing an Orillia mother of 5 says son is innocent
The father of Rob Sampson, the Orillia man on trial for the murder of his girlfriend nearly four years ago, arrived at the Barrie courthouse Monday to show his support for his son.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. couple buys home for $239K, then learns it needs $400K in repairs
A Sudbury judge says a Sudbury couple is entitled to $104,000 in compensation for extensive foundation problems in a home they purchased in 2014.
-
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
-
Cyberattack will keep Gateway Casino sites in Ontario closed for a few more days
Gateway Casinos, which operates in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and North Bay, will be closed for the next few days.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Stittsville resident wants bylaw review after separate dog attacks that killed dog, injured child
A Stittsville resident is raising questions about the city of Ottawa's bylaw response after her neighbour's dogs attacked and killed her dog and then, months later, the injured a young boy.
-
PSAC announces general strike beginning Wednesday
A general strike involving more than 155,000 public servants across Canada will begin on Wednesday if no deal is reached at the bargaining table, the head of the country's largest public sector union announced Monday.
Toronto
-
Woman, 66, charged after turning herself in over fatal hit-and-run in Toronto
A 66-year-old woman has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
Ontario to get first pass at selling unused school property for housing, long-term care
Ontario unveiled new legislation Monday with the goal of modernizing Ontario’s education system while also giving the government the ability to sell or revamp unused school property for other priorities such as housing.
Montreal
-
Boy extubated after Quebec court battle is going home, breathing on his own
A six-year-old boy who was at the centre of a court case will be going home from Ste-Justine Hospital on Monday, about two months after a judge ruled that doctors could remove his breathing tube despite his parents' objections.
-
Quebec secures contract to replace Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
The Quebec government has secured a contract to replace the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The province made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying work on the $2.3-billion project will begin this summer.
-
Police search for missing teen last seen in Montreal
Quebec provincial police (SQ) is searching for a 17-year-old from the Laurentides who went missing last week.
Atlantic
-
3rd anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting: 'A grieving process with anger'
As the third anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting approaches, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie is preparing for a simple ritual to remind her of the loved ones she lost.
-
'We could see closures in Canada': frustrated retailers fight losing battle with shoplifters
There's evidence the growing problem of shoplifting is actually altering the retail landscape.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge for Winnipeg mother transporting children
RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg with impaired driving after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle with three children in the backseat.
-
'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Manitoba flood forecasters are keeping a close eye on a weather system expected to bring 'significant snowfall' to parts of the province.
-
Section of popular Whiteshell beach to remain closed this summer
After a difficult summer last year, some business owners in the Whiteshell are worried more challenges lay ahead as the province says a portion of a popular destination beach will remain closed.
Calgary
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Police seek dash-cam footage after woman found dead in southeast alley
Calgary police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered in an alley in the community of Forest Heights on Monday.
-
Calgary Flames 'mutually part ways' with Brad Treliving following playoff elimination
Brad Treliving will not return as the Calgary Flames' general manager next season.
Edmonton
-
Oilers coach 'happy' Draisaitl healthy for playoffs after injury last postseason
Forward Leon Draisaitl sustained a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 last spring and played with the injury for the rest of the playoffs.
-
Member of Alberta multiculturalism council resigns over antisemitic posts
A member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's multiculturalism panel has resigned after the Opposition resurrected past antisemitic social media posts.
-
Cause of fire at adult entertainment store still under investigation, damage pegged at $650K
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an adult entertainment store last week.
Vancouver
-
Public safety trailer parked outside Chinese Cultural Centre to deter criminals targeting area: Vancouver police
There’s a new feature in Vancouver’s Chinatown that police hope will curb rising rates of criminal activity in the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.
-
YVR releases $40M action plan in response to December disruptions
Months after thousands of people’s travel plans were disrupted due to snowstorms over the winter holidays in Vancouver, the city’s airport has released a $40 million action plan to prevent similar chaos from happening in the future.