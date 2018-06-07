

CTV Windsor





The Lambton Kent District School Board has found a new use for the John N Given Public School site in Chatham.

After it was decided the school would consolidate with Tecumseh Public School the board was then tasked to figure out what to do with the building once the school closes in July of 2018.

The board has decided to consolidate adult learning programs and alternative Special Education programs under one roof and move them to the John N Given site.

The LKDSB is working with its students and community partners to notify them of the location change, which is expected to be effective as of September 2018.

The LKDSB will be working during the summer months to move the programs to the new site.