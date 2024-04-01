'It’s essential': construction for high-speed internet hits ground on Pelee Island

Construction is now underway along 47 kilometres of Pelee Island to provide nearly 500 homes, businesses, and government offices with improved internet connectivity.

“Fast and reliable Internet access isn't just something that’s nice-to-have—it's essential, whether it's for education, healthcare, or growing a business,” said the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. “It also enhances safety and provides peace of mind. Your federal government has taken another step towards our historic goal of connecting 98% to high-speed Internet by 2026.”

This involves the installation of two, redundant, submarine fibre optic cables made possible through nearly $20M in funding from the Government of Canada’s Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) and the Government of Ontario’s Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program.

Installation of the required network elements on the mainland has been underway since February, but today marks the start of installation on the island.

Construction of the network is scheduled to be completed in March 2025.