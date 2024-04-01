WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'It’s essential': construction for high-speed internet hits ground on Pelee Island

    Welcome to Pelee Island sign on Pelee Island, Ont., on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Welcome to Pelee Island sign on Pelee Island, Ont., on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Construction is now underway along 47 kilometres of Pelee Island to provide nearly 500 homes, businesses, and government offices with improved internet connectivity.

    “Fast and reliable Internet access isn't just something that’s nice-to-have—it's essential, whether it's for education, healthcare, or growing a business,” said the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. “It also enhances safety and provides peace of mind. Your federal government has taken another step towards our historic goal of connecting 98% to high-speed Internet by 2026.”

    This involves the installation of two, redundant, submarine fibre optic cables made possible through nearly $20M in funding from the Government of Canada’s Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) and the Government of Ontario’s Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program.

    Installation of the required network elements on the mainland has been underway since February, but today marks the start of installation on the island.

    Construction of the network is scheduled to be completed in March 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Long time coming': Budget to include $1B for national school food program

    The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News