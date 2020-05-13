WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police confirm they are investigating a homicide and a nearby resident tells CTV News she was there when police discovered a man’s body.

Neighbour Anna Maria says she was walking her dog Tuesday night when she found a trail of blood in a city parking lot south of City Hall Square.

She says she saw police officers and flagged them down.

“I told them there was a trail of blood. They came, they followed and they put their flashlight on and we saw the body laid out, dead obviously,” says Maria.

Maria says she is very upset by the situation and that she knew the man.

“It is traumatizing to see him like that because you only see it on TV shows and movies,” she says. “It’s just unreal to witness something like that at night too.”

Police confirm around 8:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 900 block of Josephine Avenue in relation to a motor vehicle collision.

The crash involved a red Dodge Magnum, a gray Volkswagen and two parked vehicles. Following the collision, several people went to the area and began arguing. The group later dispersed.

Around 9:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of McDougall Street for a trouble unknown call believed to be related to the collision.

While officers were heading to the area, it was reported that people were fighting and a man had been stabbed.

Officers arrived and found a man who appeared to have been stabbed. The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers found a second man, who was deceased in the 400 block of City Hall Square East. Officers say they saw the man, who had obvious signs of injuries and a homicide investigation was launched.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate and believe the collision, stabbing and homicide may be related.

Anyone who may have witnessed any altercations or suspicious behavior in the area of the collision, stabbing or homicide scene, are asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.