Investigator called to fire on Goyeau Street
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 2:41PM EDT
Multiple units responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Goyeau Friday, April 23, 2021. (Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters were called to a residential structure fire on Goyeau Street
Multiple units responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of Goyeau Friday afternoon.
Crews soon reported the fire was under control.
A Windsor fire investigator is attending to determine the origin and cause of the fire.