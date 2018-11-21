

CTV Windsor





The director of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit says he has ended an investigation into the arrest of a man in Windsor after he refused to cooperate.

Tony Loparco has terminated the probe into the incident that took place around 1 a.m. on Oct. 23.

“The man refused to cooperate with the SIU investigation,” says Loparco. “Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

Windsor police officers responded to a break and enter at a business on Chatham Street East.

Officers located the man inside the business, and after a struggle, arrested him.

The SIU says upon arriving at the police station, the man complained of pain. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

SIU investigators were not able to locate the man, but were able to speak with various individuals, including family, associated with the man.

Loparco says the man relayed, through those individuals, that he did not wish to provide a statement to the SIU or speak to the SIU.

As the man reportedly refused to meet with investigators, a medical consent was not obtained that would have allowed confirmation of any injuries sustained.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.