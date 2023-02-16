Increased police presence in downtown Windsor due to active investigation

Increased police presence in the 600 block of Pelissier Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Increased police presence in the 600 block of Pelissier Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver