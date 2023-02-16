Increased police presence in downtown Windsor due to active investigation

Windsor police officers are conducting an investigation in the downtown core.

There was an increased police presence in the 600 block of Pelissier Street on Thursday afternoon.

The Windsor Police Service is conducting an investigation in the 600 block of Pelissier St We ask that you take an alternate route around Pellissier St between Wyandotte St. and Elliott St. pic.twitter.com/ZGB6gcLiWr — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 16, 2023

Police were asking motorists to take an alternate route around Pellissier Street between Wyandotte Street and Elliott Street.

Police say Pelissier reopened around 5:40 p.m.