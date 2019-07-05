

CTV Windsor





Officials at Erie Shores HealthCare are reporting an increase in emergency department visits.

Since April 1, 2018, ESHC has seen ED volumes increase. The hospital in Leamington is on track to see a 15 per cent increase or almost 37, 000 ED visits in 2019-2020.

Officials say the increase is partly due to a 45 per cent increase in EMS volumes, a new catchment area encompassing the majority of the county and increasing demands on the emergency department due to lack of primary care.

“Our hospital has invested $1M of additional front line resources in light of the growth we have seen at ESHC,” says CEO Janice Dawson.

Dawson says the staff and physicians are doing an amazing job to not allow this significant increase in their workload impact the quality of care being delivered to our patients.

“Myself, ESC LHIN and the MOHLTC continue to collaborate and work towards right sizing our funding with the experienced and anticipated growth,” says Dawson.

The Annual General Meeting highlighted increased growth and anticipated growth at ESHC over the upcoming year. Beginning in October 2018 ESHC began to see steadily increasing ED volumes.

In 2019-2020 the projected ED visits are greater than 37,000, an increase of 19 per cent over 24 months.

Along with the increase in ED volumes, Erie Shores officials say they have seen significant increases in the acuity of patients and the need for admission to hospital.

The occupancy rates have gone above 100 per cent and as high as 120 per cent since October 2018.

As a result of increasing ED visits, ESHC has also experienced increased acute occupancy rates that in 2019-2020 have averaged 106 per cent.

“Our physicians and staff have embraced the increased ED and IP volumes are committed to continuing to elevate our patient safety and quality,” says Kristin Kennedy, VP of patient services and CNE.

ESHC officials say they are ranked number 1 in the province in the time it takes to get admitted patients out of the ED and into an inpatient bed.